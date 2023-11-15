NBA fans react to the heated exchange between Anthony Davis and Santi Aldama during the Lakers-Grizzlies In-Season Tournament game.

The Los Angeles Lakers are battling against the Memphis Grizzlies in a competitive NBA In-Season Tournament matchup. The Lakers have a commanding lead going into halftime. However, the first quarter saw the teams get heated. Anthony Davis and Santi Aldama got into a scuffle, which has given social media users a burst of energy.

Anthony Davis gets into it with the Grizzlies

Davis and Aldama were fighting for the ball after a possession, which promoted Davis to push the Memphis forward to the ground. Desmond Bane then ran to his teammates' defense and Davis did not back down. Here are some notable reactions from fans on the fiasco:

ANTHONY DAVIS IS NOT TAKING DISRESPECT pic.twitter.com/vSbXitAe9L — Ishan Ghosh (@ishanghosh824) November 15, 2023

ANTHONY DAVIS IS ABOUT TO FIGHT THE WHOLE GRIZZLIES TEAM pic.twitter.com/VInrL7Kw3N — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_23) November 15, 2023

One fan jokingly commented, “He saw Draymond and got inspired.” The comedic timing of the comment is perfect after Draymond Green got into an altercation with the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the night.

Some Lakers fans are praising Davis for assertiveness:

I like mad AD 😤 pic.twitter.com/phHiWRuJMl — Th3Birdman (@Th3birdman15) November 15, 2023

It seems as though the Grizzlies struck the wrong cord, as Davis helped the Lakers to build a 20-point lead by halftime. The veteran center nearly had a double-double in the first half. He looks to help Los Angeles continue their two-game win streak.

LA continues to be without the services of premier defender Jarred Vanderbilt. Thus, the team has been exposed for its lack of toughness and defense at times. Nevertheless, the Lakers are on a mission to beat their Western Conference foe regardless.

Meanwhile, Santi Aldama is getting under LA's skin. The 22-year-old power forward is leading the Grizzlies with 16 points and two assists at the half.

Can Los Angeles continue their ferocious run and seal the win?