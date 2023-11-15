Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell were among the player slapped with techs during Grizzlies-Lakers game Tuesday night.

It has been quite a Tuesday night in the NBA. Shortly after a melee broke out in the Minnesota Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors game, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies followed suit with a scuffle of their own, with Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell getting slapped with technical fouls.

Techs handed out after Lakers-Grizzlies scuffle: LAL:

Anthony Davis

D’Angelo Russell MEM:

Santi Aldama

Desmond Bane

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

It all started when Davis drained a bucket with Santi Aldama trying to defend the Grizzlies' basket. The big men then bumped into each other as Aldama was trying to get to his spot to inbound the ball. An obviously annoyed Davis then pushed Aldama, causing the latter to crash into the floor.

Apart from Davis and Russell, Aldama, Desmond Bane, and Taylor Jenkins were also assessed technical fouls as the game's officials tried to restore order on the court.

There is clearly still some bad blood between the Lakers and the Grizzlies. It can be remembered that Los Angeles and Memphis had a testy first-round encounter in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, which the Lakers won in six games.

The Lakers entered Tuesday's home game versus the Grizzlies looking to extend their win streak to two. Prior to the Memphis game, the Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns on the road and the Portland Trail Blazers at home last Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

The Grizzlies aren't doing very well this season, as they continue to miss the services of suspended point guard Ja Morant, but they aren't going to use that as an excuse either to back down from Anthony Davis and the Lakers.