By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has now been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards after sustaining a foot injury on Friday.

Davis wasn’t able to finish their showdown with the Denver Nuggets after he was forced to exit in the first half due to the foot issue. He was eventually ruled out for rest of the contest, and now, he’s going to miss a full game.

The Lakers noted that Davis is dealing with a right foot soreness. The severity of the injury has yet to be revealed as he’s set to undergo further evaluation, though previous reports mentioned that the issue isn’t as serious as initially feared.

It is unknown how long Anthony Davis will have to be sidelined, but Lakers fans are certainly wishing he doesn’t need to sit out for long. After all, he is the team’s top player and their best chance to turn the season around and compete for the playoffs.

Everybody thought that Davis was going to fully take over the NBA after his dominant stretch that propelled him to the MVP conversation. Unfortunately, injuries and other health setbacks have put a damper on what has been a sensational run for him.

On the season, AD is averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds on 59.3 percent shooting from the field. He’s also putting up 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game as he makes his impact on both ends of the floor.

Should Davis miss more time beyond the Wizards game, the task of carrying the offensive and defensive load naturally falls on LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s shoulders.