The Portland Trail Blazers are surprisingly undefeated after three games in the 2022-23 NBA season. It’s the complete opposite scene for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are off to a woeful 0-3 start following their 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Blazers at home on Sunday — a loss that has Lakers big man Anthony Davis having a hard time accepting.

“There’s no way you’re supposed to lose this game,” Davis said after the loss, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The Lakers had a three-point lead going into the final minute in regulation, but baskets by Anfernee Simons, Damian Lillard, and Jerami Grant plus a questionable shot by Rusell Westbrook had the Blazers getting the upper hand for good. Grant’s basket was what sealed the deal for the Blazers after a LeBron James dunk tied the game at 1040194 with less than 10 seconds in the contest.

Davis finished the game with 22 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 9-of-17 from the field. James once again led the Lakers with 31 points along with eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes. James is seemingly carrying most of the load of the Lakers this season. It’s not a good sign for the Lakers that an aging superstar is still needed to provide an incredible stat line in order to remain competitive, so the onus will be on the likes of Westbrook, Pat Beverley, and Lonnie Walker IV to chip in meaningful numbers for the Lakers going forward.

The Lakers will next play the Denver Nuggets on the road on Wednesday.