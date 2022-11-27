Published November 27, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was virtually unstoppable for the last two weeks. So much so that the only thing that halted his hot streak was – you guessed it – injury.

AD was forced to sit out the LA’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night due to a left calf contusion. Based on the latest report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, that absence is going to be limited to one game. Anthony Davis is expected to return from injury for the Lakers’ Monday contest against the Indiana Pacers.

“He was kicked at some point in the second half [Friday] night and it’s a little irritated, a little bruising,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said before the game. “So just trying to stay ahead of it and be a little cautious and take our time with it. But he’s out.”

Anthony Davis has missed just two of the team’s 18 games this season despite constantly being included on the injury report. There’s a decent chance that his absence was simply a strategic one on the second night of a back-to-back. With LeBron James back in the fold. The Lakers didn’t need to force the issue on their injury-prone big man.

Their caution paid off as Davis got his rest while LeBron James popped off for 39 points and seven threes to break out of his shooting slump.

The Lakers are finally rounding into form as winners of five of their last six games. With their roster starting to get fully healthy once again, perhaps they can finally threaten the playoff picture once again. *knocks on wood*