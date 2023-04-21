A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

To say that Anthony Davis had a forgettable evening in Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday would be a complete understatement at this point. However, we can’t really put all the blame on him. Darvin Ham, as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, needs to take responsibility for being out-maneuvered by Taylor Jenkins in Game 2 as well.

For his part, Lakers icon Magic Johnson is already looking ahead to Game 3 on Saturday. In fact, the Hall of Famer is already calling on coach Ham to make the necessary tactical tweaks ahead of their home debut in this year’s NBA Playoffs:

“Laker Nation I’m looking forward to seeing what adjustments Coach Darvin Ham will make for Game 3 because Memphis is double-teaming both Anthony Davis and LeBron James!” Magic wrote in his tweet.

It’s amazing to think about what goes behind the scenes in these matchups. What we all see on the basketball court is merely the result of all the hard work and preparation that goes into the game not only from the players, but from the coaching staff as well.

At this point, though, the ball is in Darvin Ham’s court. As Magic Johnson stated in his tweet, the first-year shot-caller will need to dig deep into his bag of tricks to make sure that they come into Game 3 with a much better game plan than they did in Game 2. The Lakers still hold the advantage in this series, but a loss in Game 3 would tip the scale significantly.