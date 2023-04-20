Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Memphis Grizzlies got revenge in Game 2, taking down the Los Angeles Lakers to even up the series at one, despite being without Ja Morant. All night long, one of the biggest storylines was Dillon Brooks’ antics, constantly trying to get in LeBron James’ head. Then after the contest, the Grizzlies forward proceeded to say The King is “old” and hasn’t proved anything to him until he drops 40.

Well, it appears Brooks wasn’t always a Bron hater. Just take a look at this tweet which just resurfaced from over 10 years ago:

Brooks a James fan? It appears so. Despite all the trash talk before and during this series, there is no question that he does respect LeBron. I mean, how could you not? He’s the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.

It simply comes down to this. Dillon Brooks is the ultimate competitor who will say or do anything to win. He’s in go mode right now and wants to simply get into Bron’s dome and put him off his game. Problem is, that’s easier said than done.

The King still had 28 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday. After hearing what Brooks said about him post-game as well, you better believe LeBron is going to come out Friday and absolutely dominate. It’s just fuel to the fire.

Regardless of the comments, Brooks is an instrumental piece of this Memphis group with his energy both on and off the court. But at the end of the day, he probably deep down does admire a player he grew up watching.