LeBron James and Stephen Curry balled out in the Lakers' thrilling win over the Warriors.

On Saturday night at the Chase Center, LeBron James — the oldest player in the NBA — set a career-high with 20 rebounds, became the first Los Angeles Lakers player to drop a 30-20-10 triple-double since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1976, and led his team to a 145-144 double-overtime win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The increasingly resilient Lakers clawed back from a 15-point deficit. James was flanked by a hobbled Anthony Davis (45 minutes, 29 points, 13 rebounds), D'Angelo Russell (49 minutes, 29 points), Austin Reaves (47 minutes, 17 points, six assists), and Jarred Vanderbilt (14 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals, +30) — all of whom eclipsed 40 minutes and played the vast majority of crunch- and extra-time.

In 48 minutes, the 39-year-old tallied 36 points on 14-for-25 shooting, to go along with the 20 boards and 12 assists. His clutch free throws with 1.2 seconds left — resulting from a hard paint attack — put the Lakers in front, once and for all (he missed a runner at the end of OT).

“Setting new standards,” said Darvin Ham. “Just phenomenal.”

Pau Gasol couldn’t believe this LeBron James turnaround jumper 😅 pic.twitter.com/A4xx9u6ojB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

“I'm very thankful that I get to coach him,” continued Ham, who called the win a “helluva shot in the arm” for his 24-23 ballclub.

“Two legends going back and forth, two great organizations. It was fun to be a part of. It's just one of those wins that showed our character. Our group is really coming together.”

Curry poured in 46 points — despite being hounded by Vanderbilt and Reaves — highlighted by a dazzling layup around Davis to force overtime and an array of clutch buckets in overtime. His triple with 5.9 seconds put the Warriors up one before LeBron drew the foul.

“How does it keep getting better?” LeBron asked Curry after the final buzzer.

"The respect factor there, off the charts." Steph (46p), LeBron (36p, 20r, 12a, W) embrace after yet another special battle.#NBARivalsWeek pic.twitter.com/fJhOvTF0Qp — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2024

“He's a Hall of Famer, man. The greatest shooter to ever play the game,” AD said about Steph. “You always have to be on high alert when he has the ball and when he don't have the ball. Just a fun basketball game.”

The subtext became the text throughout this thriller. Ostensibly, this game is about the Lakers beating the Warriors — two marquee West foes seeking consistency and play-in positioning — and the countless decisions and bounces that produced a one-point margin.

In the bigger picture, though, this instant classic served as a never-unwelcome reminder to appreciate these two intertwined icons (and aging legends in general) — whose remaining showdowns are, theoretically, numbered.

“It's something I'll be able to talk about with my grandkids, being able to compete with one of the greatest players to ever play the game,” LeBron said about playing his fellow four-time champion. “So hopefully I can be cool with my grandkids at that point.”

We just saw two of the all-time greats play superb! LeBron James hit two clutch free throws to seal the game and finished with a 36-20-12 triple double, and my man Steph Curry put on a shooting clinic tonight scoring 46 points in a losing effort. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 28, 2024

“For us to be able to push each other at this stage of our careers, you just don't take it for granted cause you don't know how many times you'll actually get the moment to be on the same floor with such a talent,” said LeBron.

This stuff never gets old. Eventually, LeBron James and Stephen Curry will, too.