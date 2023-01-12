The Los Angeles Lakers recently announced that Anthony Davis is expected to ramp up his activity in practice as he continues to recover from a right foot injury. In spite of this encouraging development, there is still no firm timetable for AD’s return to action. This leaves the Lakers with a real dilemma on their hands as they continue to deal with a depleted frontcourt.

It was reported on Friday that former four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is set to work out with the Lakers ahead of a potential reunion with the squad. He’s not the only big man LA will be working out on Friday, though, with reports emerging about Meyers Leonard now also being in the mix.

According to NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic, Leonard will also be on trial with the Lakers as the 30-year-old looks to secure his return to the NBA. In case you forgot, the former lottery pick was embroiled in a massive controversy a couple of years ago after uttering an antisemitic slur during a stream. He was with the Miami Heat at that time, who quickly decided to part ways with the 7-foot center shortly after the incident.

Leonard has since apologized for his actions, and he also revealed that he had taken significant steps to make amends for his disgraceful act. This includes reaching out and engaging in productive discussions with the Jewish community.

Meyers Leonard is a nine-year NBA veteran. He holds career averages of 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He’s now hoping to revive his career with the Lakers.