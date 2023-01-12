Anthony Davis is still not close to returning to action for the Los Angeles Lakers, but once he’s ready to give it a go and suit up again, head coach Darvin Ham might put an interesting plan into action, and that’s rolling out with a lineup that features a triumvirate of Davis, LeBron James, and the emerging Thomas Bryant (via Jovan Buha of The Athletic).

“Absolutely. I mean, the way AD is able to function out on the perimeter, we don’t want him to be too far on that side. We want him to have a happy balance. But definitely. They’re all very highly skilled players — Bron, AD, Thomas. They all can score at all three levels. They can defend. They all can have good activity, good instincts. So, yeah, that’s something we’ll definitely take a look at.”

Despite the absence of Anthony Davis, who is dealing with a right foot injury, the Lakers have looked fantastic on the floor. They have won seven of 14 games since Davis started missing action due to the aforementioned injury. They were expectedly bad during the early portions of Davis’ absence, losing four of five, but with Bryant starting to become a much more potent weapon, Los Angeles has managed to win five of its last six outings.

LeBron James is still the one carrying most of the load for the Lakers, but over that six-game stretch, no one outside of James is scoring more than Bryant, who has played in all those contests and put up 20.5 points on 66.7 percent shooting from the field to go with 13.0 rebounds.