A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

After suffering a brutal loss to the Chicago Bulls at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers get to do it all over again on Wednesday. It’s now the Bulls who get to host the Lakers in the Windy City, and it will be a homecoming for Chicago native Anthony Davis. AD has popped up on the injury report yet again, though, so at this point, fans definitely want to know if he will be able to suit up on Wednesday against the Bulls.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Bulls

There’s nothing to worry about for Lakers fans here. Davis (right foot stress injury) has received his customary probable tag for Wednesday’s showdown, which means that he will be available to play. This has been the case for the eight-time All-Star for the past several games, and we just don’t see why anything should change tomorrow night.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is worth noting, however, that LeBron James has been been listed as questionable to play, while D’Angelo Russell is also probable. James played in his first game back on Sunday following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He was considered questionable to play in that one as well before eventually being upgraded to available. Russell, on the other hand, is dealing with a nagging hip injury and has sat out the Lakers’ last two games.

LA needs a win on Wednesday after falling to ninth in the West with a 37-38 record. They have seven games remaining in the regular season, and every single one is virtually going to be a must-win matchup for them.