Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis gave fans quite the scare when he suffered a finger injury during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Davis sustained the injury while trying to catch a pass from Austin Reaves early in the third quarter of the contest. AD appeared to hurt his left pointer finger, as he writhed in pain while holding his left hand.

Anthony Davis hurt his finger after trying to catch a pass on this play. He came out of the timeout with a wrap around a couple of his fingers and stays in the game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6RAFTjK8h1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

Fortunately for the Lakers, Anthony Davis was able to stay in the game. Following the timeout that ensued, he was spotted with a wrap around his fingers.

The Lakers were down bad in the third quarter, so they couldn’t afford to have Davis sidelined anyway.

It remains to be seen if the finger injury will be an issue for Davis moving forward, though hopes are high that it wouldn’t. It’s a good thing that the issue occurred in his non-shooting hand, but then again, having Davis who is not at 100 percent is quite concerning for the Purple and Gold.

Los Angeles is in the thick of the playoff race in the West, currently vying for a Play-In spot but still with a legitimate shot at a Top 6 finish. If Davis’ finger injury bothers him in their final stretch of games, it could be problematic for the Lakers.

After the Bulls, Darvin Ham’s men play the Bulls again followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz (twice), Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. Here’s to hoping that AD doesn’t reaggravate his injury and instead heal quickly from it.