Anthony Davis had a forgettable evening on Friday as the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks at the buzzer. AD had a chance to seal the deal for LA late in the game, but his missed free throw gave the Mavs an opportunity to steal the game away from the Lakers — and so they did.

LA is now looking to bounce back from its tough loss against the Mavs in a must-win matchup against the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Unsurprisingly, Davis has popped up on the injury report again as he continues to deal with a lingering foot issue.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Magic

The good news for Lakers fans is that Davis should be good to go for Sunday. He is currently listed as probable to play, and since this has been the case for him over the past few games, it doesn’t sound like AD’s right foot stress injury is going to prevent him from suiting up against Orlando.

Still out for the Lakers, however, are LeBron James and Mo Bamba, who are dealing with respective long-term injuries. Without LeBron in the mix, most of the load will need to be carried by Davis and D’Angelo Russell, who himself did not have the best of games against a Luka Doncic-less Mavs side on Friday.

The Lakers are still clinging onto the 10th seed in the West with a 34-37 record, and they will need to win Sunday’s matchup against the Magic to keep their playoff hopes alive.