The New York Yankees have already made a couple of intriguing acquisitions of late, but they could still do more as the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches. One name that has floated on the rumor mill about New York is Washington Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore.

If the Nats are to become players ahead of the deadline, it's not because they're buyers, considering their place in the standings. Down at the bottom of the National League East Division standings, Washington has some intriguing assets for teams like the Yankees to aim for, including Gore, who just earned his first MLB All-Star nod.

The Yankees, on the other hand, are said to be on the prowl for pitching help in their rotation, with MacKenzie potentially a target for the Bronx Bombers, according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. However, the Nationals might only budge if New York includes a top prospect in a trade package.

Wrote McDaniel: “The New York Yankees are also shopping for a starting pitcher and have some young position players of interest to rivals, but they aren't keen on including either of their top prospects, George Lombard Jr. or Spencer Jones. If they change that stance, they could be a dark horse fit with the Nats on Gore.”

The 26-year-old MacKenzie is an enticing trade prospect for the Yankees (and other teams) for at least a couple of intriguing reasons. For one, he is still just 26 years old. Moreover, the left-handed pitcher is a controllable asset for years to come, as he is arbitration-eligible over the course of the next two seasons. He avoided arbitration for the 2025 MLB season when he signed just a $2.89 million contract for a year with the Nationals last January.

So far this season, MacKenzie has a 4-10 record with a 3.52 ERA through 21 starts and 117 2/3 innings. He could be someone the Yankees need in order to shore up the depth of their rotation beyond the top two guys in Max Fried and Carlos Rodon and especially with Luis Gil on the 60-day injured list. This year, the Yankees are just 17th in the big leagues with a starting pitching ERA of 4.00, while the same group's 4.01 FIP is only the middle of the road in the MLB at 15th overall.