The New York Mets are having a strong season, and they're looking to make some moves before the trade deadline to improve their team. Centerfield looks to be the position that they're aiming for, and there are a few players who they may be interested in, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

“The New York Mets are keeping an eye on centerfielders Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles and Luis Robert Jr.of the Chicago White Sox,” Rogers wrote. “Robert returned to the lineup on Sunday as the designated hitter after missing the previous two games due to groin tightness. Before getting hurt, he was easily having the best month he has had over the past two seasons, hitting .351 with a .442 OBP in July.

“The White Sox have been waiting for an increase in prospect capital to move forward on a deal. It's possible they finally get it this week; but they could always pick up the option in his contract this offseason and do this all over again next year. Robert's production this month has teams intrigued.”

Robert has been on the Mets' radar for some time, and a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today said the White Sox were looking to acquire third baseman Mark Vientos from the Mets in any deal for Robert.

For Mullins, some are looking at him as a buy-low candidate, and he's had an up-and-down season. In April, he was solid, but it was in May that things started to regress for him. He was better in July, and the hope is that he can continue the upward trend of good play, especially during this time of the season.

A team like the Mets should probably look to trade for him, and he is possibly one of the best options at centerfield besides Robert.

If the Mets are looking for some help, they don't have much time to make a move, and either Robert or Mullins would work. They're one of the best teams in the NL East, and they know what they have to do to separate themselves.