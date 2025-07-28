The Buffalo Bills will be under immense pressure to make the Super Bowl in 2025. Buffalo got incredibly close in 2024, losing 32-29 against Kansas City in the AFC Championship. From the sounds of it, the Bills are locked in at the start of training camp.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen explained his Super Bowl or bust mindset during training camp.

“That’s the only thing on my mind in camp, is just like, what can we do to bring a Lombardi trophy home?” Allen told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Michael Robinson.

Allen also spoke about the team's mentality ahead of a crucial 2025 season.

“The main thing is whether it's rain, it's snow, it's heat, put the ball down [and] let's go play football,” Allen added. “That's the mentality we're developing here. You can put us on the parking lot, put us on turf, grass, it don't matter. We're going to come out there and we're going to give you our best shot. We've got a bunch of guys who are selfless and who love playing for each other. And we still have that mentality that everybody eats.”

Allen is in the middle of an incredible 2025. He started by winning NFL MVP after an incredible 2024 season. Then he signed a $330 million contract extension and married Hailee Steinfeld.

When asked what 12-year-old Josh Allen would think of his current life, Allen replied “pretty cool.”

Hopefully Allen can carry that momentum into the regular season.

Bills' Josh Allen jumps up ESPN's quarterback rankings

If anyone can lead the Bills to the Super Bowl, it would be Josh Allen.

Allen received some huge praise from ESPN in their recent quarterback rankings. Allen jumped Joe Burrow for the second spot on ESPN's list, right behind Patrick Mahomes.

“He's done everything,” an NFC personnel executive said. “He's answered every test. He makes less mistakes and takes care of the ball. Only thing left to do is win it all.”

Allen received plenty of praise from NFL coaches, executives, and scouts after his incredible 2024 season. Allen pulled above the pack by succeeding without a legitimate WR1 on the team.

He also received praise for his gutsy play.

“He's still got that risk-taking to his game and the occasional head-scratching play, but he's taking more calculated risks than wild risks, which is helping his overall play,” an NFL personnel evaluator said.

Bills fans cannot wait to see Allen in action again when the regular season kicks off later this fall.