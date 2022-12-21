By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings will be the third straight missed game for Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar continues to nurse a right foot injury. AD is expected to be sidelined for at least a month, which is obviously not the best news the Lakers are hoping for right now.

ESPN’s NBA insider Dave McMenamin recently provided an update on Davis’ injury and unfortunately, it has only led to more questions about the eight-time All-Star’s status moving forward:

“He’s getting treatment on the foot,” McMenamin said. “Now the interesting thing is when we see him around, he’s not wearing a boot on the foot currently. And so, right now I’m told the team is continuing to seek second opinion, third opinion in order to figure out a course of action to get his foot right.”

It’s good to hear that Davis is with his team right now. The mere fact that he’s around should help motivate his teammates, who for their part, will need to keep the ship afloat without their star big man in the mix. The fact that AD isn’t wearing a walking boot could also bode well for his status moving forward.

Be that as it may, it seems that the Lakers have yet to determine how they intend to approach Davis’ road to recovery. They are still seeking medical advice right now and it doesn’t look like they’ve already settled on a firm plan. This could mean that they don’t like the initial assessments provided by the doctors, which is why they’ve decided to consult elsewhere. Either way, it has become increasingly clear that the Lakers will need to plan for life without Anthony Davis for the foreseeable future.