The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a tough loss on Sunday night, with the New York Knicks snapping their three-game winning streak, 112-108. After the brutal defeat, Anthony Davis stepped up to take full blame for the loss, saying that it was his fault that LA was unable to come up with a win on their home floor. Dennis Schroder caught wind of AD’s confession, and for his part, the veteran guard was having none of it.

Schroder refused to pin the blame on Davis. According to Schroder, this loss is on every single player on the Lakers squad:

“It’s everybody in this locker room,” Schroder said, via Spectrum SportsNet on Twitter. “… It’s on everybody. When we lose we lose as a team when we win we win as a team.”

Davis actually had a good game against the Knicks, putting up a 17-point, 16-rebound double-double. The Lakers big man was atrocious from the charity stripe, though, going just 1-of-5 from his attempts from the line. For Schroder, though, he’s more focused on the positives of AD’s performance, saying that missed free throws just happen.

It was an undeniably disappointing loss for the Lakers, who are still looking to secure a playoff spot in the West. They will need to dust themselves off quickly as they return to action on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, who currently have an identical record to them. That’s going to be a big game for LA, and Davis, Schroder, and the rest of the squad better be at their best with a Play-In spot on the line.