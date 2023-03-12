A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Anthony Davis had a quiet game on Friday in a crucial 122-112 win over the Toronto Raptors. The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action on Sunday in another important matchup, this time taking on the New York Knicks at the Crypto.com Arena. AD will be looking to bounce back on Sunday night, but with the eight-time All-Star popping up on the injury report, the question in the minds of Lakers fans everywhere is this: is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Knicks

The Lakers have Davis listed as probable to play against New York. AD is still on the injury report due to a right foot stress injury, which is an issue he has been dealing with for quite some time now. He has been playing through the injury over LA’s past few games, and this should be the case again on Sunday night. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, we fully expect AD to be in the starting lineup against the Knicks.

LeBron James is still dealing with soreness in his right foot, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer still does not have a firm timetable to return. Likewise, Mo Bamba is also out due to a left ankle sprain.

Absent from the injury report, however, is D’Angelo Russell, who returned from a six-game absence on Friday to lead the Lakers to their third consecutive win. Russell is good to go for Sunday night, and Lakers fans are expecting more of the same from him against the Knicks

However, with regard to the question of is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is probably.