Anthony Davis shed light into his close relationship with Kobe Bryant and carrying on Kobe's legacy with the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers' next game, on Thursday vs. the Denver Nuggets, will be preceded by the unveiling of Kobe Bryant's statue outside of Crypto.com Arena. Naturally, Bryant, who shared a close relationship with Anthony Davis, is top of mind.

On Monday, Davis notched his third-career triple-double (26 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks) while leading the Lakers to a 124-118 win over Kobe's original team, the Charlotte Hornets. (In doing so, AD became the first Lakers player to post 25+ points, 15+ rebounds, 10+ assists, and at least three blocks in a game since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.)

Postgame, Davis shed a glimmer of light on the frequent correspondence he enjoyed with Bryant. In classic Kobe fashion, the Mamba was always motivating.

“There was a stretch where he was sending guys texts, like ‘MVP this year', or ‘Defensive Player [of the Year] this year,'” said Davis. “I remember one year he didn't text me, I was like, ‘What the hell?' So I texted him. And he gave me like a list of things.”

Davis won a gold medal with Bryant and LeBron James at the 2012 London Olympics. Davis' father told ESPN that Bryant immediately took AD under his wing with Team USA. Last year, Davis shared his “favorite Kobe memory” — recalling an instance when the late Lakers legend bonded with his young daughter.

“But then just come full circle,” Davis continued, “Just playing for the Lakers, the organization where he played for 20 years and left his legacy here, and being able to put on a Lakers uniform and kind of be a part of that in a sense. There's no better feeling.”

Of course, Davis forever cemented his own legacy with the Lakers by delivering the franchise's 17th championship in 2020.

The statue unveiling ceremony will commence at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday at Star Plaza. Kobe's statue will be open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, per the Lakers.