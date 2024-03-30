LeBron James and Anthony Davis dismissed road-weariness as an excuse for the Los Angeles Lakers' “careless” performance against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night.
The 109-90 result snapped the Lakers' season-long five-game winning streak. The Lakers played a double-overtime epic on Tuesday vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Memphis Grizzlies the next day (sans AD), then were in Indianapolis on Friday.
“Felt like we were a little slow today on both ends of the floor,” said AD, who finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds in 38 minutes. “Not like us.”
Davis moved around gingerly on the left knee he hyperextended on Tuesday (he sat out in Memphis).
“It'll get better in a couple days,” he reported afterward. “Nothing serious. That's why I played tonight. Feel like I can play through it. It's nothing that I plan to miss any more games for, or have to be on a minute restriction or things of that nature.”
The Lakers shot 5-of-30 from 3-point range (40.7% from the field overall) and committed 16 turnovers. As soon as they appeared to have some juice in the fourth quarter, cutting the Pacers' lead to seven, consecutive turnovers from LeBron and Austin Reaves — Reaves called them “bonehead” plays — cinched the game for the Pacers.
“I understand it's three in four nights, but no excuse for uncharacteristic turnovers,” said LeBron. “Some of the unforced ones, you can never be OK with that.”
In 35 minutes, LeBron finished with 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and five turnovers. Reaves, too, had five turnovers, negating the impact of his 16 points 13 rebounds, and six assists. Davis coughed it up three times, while D'Angelo Russell (six points) shot 3-of-14 from the field.
“We shot horribly from the 3,” said LeBron. “We've been shooting exceptionally well from the outside over the course of the last few months. Tonight we just didn't have it.”
In general, the Lakers opted for overpassing over decisive, aggressive decision-making. Their 90 points was a season-low. Five days earlier, they dropped 150 on the same Pacers group — the most for the franchise since 1987.
On the other end, Davis could sense the Lakers' were substandard in their communication, cohesion, and focus — or lack thereof.
“Not helping each other defensively,” said AD. “Guys are just blowing by us…Are we covering for each other? Are we talking? That wasn't the case tonight.”
Tyrese Haliburton (21 points, eight assists, eight rebounds) and Pascal Siakam (22 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) led the way for the Pacers.
Afterward, a reporter asked Davis if the game amounted to a “wasted opportunity,” considering the state of the playoff race and the Lakers' brief comeback in the fourth quarter.
“Teams can well play and beat us,” explained Davis. “I think it's the way we lost tonight, which is a wasted opportunity. … We didn't play well defensively. We didn't play our style of basketball on either end of the floor.”
LeBron rejected the idea that the Lakers let their guard down; they just didn't “have the energy”.
The Lakers (41-33) hit the weekend occupying the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, sandwiched 1.5 games between the Phoenix Suns (43-31) and the Golden State Warriors (39-34).
The Lakers — who may get Gabe Vincent back — will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, and the Washington Wizards on Thursday before heading home.