Less than 24 hours after a double-overtime comeback, and without the help of Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers needed LeBron James and Rui Hachimura to carry the load on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
After all, LeBron sat out in Milwaukee, while Hachimura was relatively quiet compared to AD, D'Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves.
Fortunately, LeBron is LeBron. And Rui was in Memphis.
LeBron and Rui lead the way as the @Lakers win their 5th-straight game 🙌
Rui: 32 PTS, 11-14 FGM, 7 3PM (career high), 10 REB
LeBron: 23 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST pic.twitter.com/EX1CrtMYoY
— NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2024
Both forwards delivered against the short-handed Grizzlies group, as the Lakers (41-32) rolled to a 136-124 win. LeBron cruised to his fourth triple-double of his 21st season (111th of his career): 24 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists in 35 minutes.
“It was good to be out there with them and be able to do a lot of things tonight to help us win,” said LeBron.
“A lot of energy was used last night. To come back in overtime, for the guys that played last night heavy minutes … for them to come back with the energy and give as much as they had, whatever was left in the tank, was great for us tonight. We needed that.”
Another angle of LeBron James' HUGE dunk on Scottie Pippen Jr. ✈pic.twitter.com/FAtOPV8P3i https://t.co/IvLyiZTtu1
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2024
Hachimura messed around and had a career night. In 36 minutes, Rui scored a season-high 32 points, drained a career-high seven triples (on eight attempts), grabbed 10 rebounds, and posted a +35.
“It was a great team win,” Hachimura said. “Bron was out last night. AD was out tonight. But I think we played together and we trust each other.”
It was Hachimura's loudest performance since Game 1 of the 2023 playoffs, also at the FedExForum. That night, Hachimura also made 11 of his 14 field-goal attempts, helping kick off the Lakers' surprise run to the conference finals. (Austin Reaves leveled up that game, too.)
On Wednesday, LeBron credited Rui's 3-point shooting for stretching reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. out of the paint.
“He knows where his shots is coming from,” said LeBron. “I think he feels that, we as his teammates, we look for him…
According to Wikipedia, Hachimura, in fact, owns the city of Memphis.
"I'm not gonna lie, I'm not really a big fan of the city" 🤣
Rui Hachimura continues to own the city of Memphis https://t.co/6ypQ9UQEk6
— Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvo_) March 28, 2024
Hachimura has given the Lakers a recent boost with his energy, movement, and activity level. He's grabbed 24 rebounds over the first two games of their pivotal six-game East Coast road trip.
“That's what I've been focused on,” Hachimura said. “It's just touching the ball, that's gonna help me. It's gonna help my rhythm.”
“I've been on him all year about rebounding more, being active on the glass, being an active defender, and not leaking out,” said Darvin Ham. “He's heard us loud and clear.”
“…Me and him, we can switch some things and still be able to clean glass. It's been very key for our success since he got here,” added LeBron.
The Lakers are 20-10 this season with Hachimura as a starter. Since being re-cemented into the lineup on Feb. 3, Hachimura has averaged 15.0 points on 57.3% shooting (entering Wednesday).
“Clarity always helps performance,” said Ham. “Us inserting him into the starting lineup, it gives him a chance where the defense is not just focused on him. Him coming off the bench, there was times when they treated him like Bron.”
😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/fGYSGWWmW9
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 28, 2024
Seven players scored in double-figures in Memphis. D'Angelo Russell chimed in with 23 points, Austin Reaves had another double-double (13 points, 11 assists), while Jaxson Hayes and Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 14 points each. The Lakers shot 55.6% from the field, 54.5% from 3-point range, and 80% from the free-throw line.
In general, the Lakers (41-32) are starting to look more and more like the team that played June last year. They've won five games in a row and sit nine games over .500 for the first time. For the second consecutive March, they're rounding into form at the perfect time.
“I had all the flashbacks from last year,” said Hachimura. “We have a pretty good memory of here.”