The Los Angeles Lakers are in the thick of a crowded Western Conference. With a 12-8 record, they are presently sixth in the West. But only four games separate the top seed Oklahoma City Thunder at 15-5 and the No. 10 team, the San Antonio Spurs, at 11-9. Awards, wins, losses, hype and accolades aren't motivating factors for LA's superstar Anthony Davis. Davis explained what motivates him: the pursuit of a second world championship, in an exclusive with Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports.

“The MVP stuff and all that stuff will come whenever it comes, if it comes,” Davis said. “It's not like I'm going to dominate so I can win MVP. I think a lot of times when players focus on winning an individual award, they get lost in that and not focusing on team basketball.

“If I had the mindset, oh, I have to win the scoring title, I have to average 30 [points] every game, then I'd be forcing shots and doing things just to score 30, just to get the scoring title, just to try to get MVP — and now my team is losing. As long as my team is winning and playing the right way, that's my MO. I don't care about anything else.”

Davis and the Lakers won a title in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, his second year with the team. The nine-time All-Star has only played more than 50 games twice since arriving in Los Angeles, so there have been limited opportunities for MVP recognition. Davis finished fifth, ninth, third and sixth in MVP voting over his 13-year career.

Lakers treading water and missing an ingredient

In Brett Siegel's latest NBA Power Rankings, the Lakers moved down one spot to No. 13.

“A 27-point loss to the Suns knocked the defending NBA Cup champion Los Angeles Lakers out of contention for a knockout stage spot. Although they are 12-8 on the season, the Lakers face a ton of question marks as a group. LeBron James isn't the same scorer he was for this team a season ago, and it may not be an overstatement to call Los Angeles the worst defensive team in the league.

“What we've seen from this team on defense has been horrid at times, especially when it looks like Anthony Davis is playing one-on-five at times. Dalton Knecht has been the only bright spot for the Lakers, as he is starting to put together a legitimate Rookie of the Year case.”

Davis is carrying too much of the Lakers' defensive load. Another big man or a “3 and D” specialist would benefit this team's player rotation. Los Angeles allows 115.2 points per game, the second-highest total for any team with a .500 or better record.

But even if he leads the league in blocks, which is unlikely with the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama averaging 3.5 per game compared to Davis' 2.0 per clip average, the league's evolving shift toward a team-wide, kinetic energy style of defense will likely take the spotlight and Defensive Player of the Year award this season.