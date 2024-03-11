The Los Angeles Lakers are back to getting into peak form before the postseason. They have now won six of their last 10 games and are just a game behind usurping the Dallas Mavericks as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. It took a gutsy fight against the Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves but they have done it. The effort from Anthony Davis and LeBron James made it all possible.
If there is anything that the two Lakers stars are good at, it is filling the stat sheet through an all-around domination of the game. Anthony Davis was the epitome of being a threat in all categories against the Timberwolves His buckets added up to 25 points. The Brow then proceeded to grab 15 defensive rebounds and 10 offensive boards for the Lakers. This was all rounded out by seven steals, five assists, and three blocks.
This stat line is the first of its kind in all of league history. No one else but the Lakers big man has put up a performance with 25+ points, 25+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ steals, and 3+ blocks. Doing all of this against the third-best team in the Western Conference who are just 1.5 games back proves that the Lakers can compete against the top dogs come the postseason.
There is still a lot of work ahead of Darvin Ham and the rest of the Lakers. However, this win might be enough to start a run as they try to climb past the Mavericks and other teams en route to a higher seeding.
Lakers deal the Timberwolves their 21st loss
Anthony Edwards and three other Timberwolves starters combined for 75 points. That number might make one think that the Lakers lost badly but they did not. They outrebounded the third-ranked team in the west, 56 to 38. Then, they prevented their shots from going in. This led to a defensive masterclass where the Lakers held their opponents to an unfortunate 42.3% field goal shooting while they shot for 53% from all three levels of scoring.
LeBron James put up 29 points to lead his team in scoring. Then, he was on floor general duties as he dished out nine assists in the big 120 to 109 win. With 20 games left, will they be fortunate enough to escape the play-in?