With the Los Angeles Lakers trying to stay in the Western Conference playoff picture, they are awaiting reinforcements in the form of forward/center Anthony Davis. The question is when can the Lakers and their fans expect to see their big man back on the court.

According to Spectrum Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, the team got some great news on that front, as Anthony Davis appears to be closer to a return to action.

Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis “looked phenomenal” going through a full contact scrimmage on Saturday with the ‘stay ready’ group that includes some coaching staffers and low-minute players. The ramp up towards a return to game action continues to trend in a positive direction. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 23, 2023

On the surface, this is something the Lakers and their fans love to hear. A squad with a healthy Davis can become formidable in a conference where nobody seems to be running away with anything. When he’s in the lineup, Davis is a perennial 20-point, 10-rebound player.

Unfortunately for the team and fans, the other question they have about Davis is how long can he stay in the lineup before the next injury hits. There hasn’t been too many seasons where Davis has been able to stay healthy all the way through, and the outlier was the bubble season when the Lakers won the title, with a gap in-between due to the pandemic.

The latest injury with his foot has kept him out of action since Dec. 16. Before he went down, Davis was averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. Those numbers had people talking about him needing to be in the conversation for MVP.

If the Lakers have any hope of getting into title talk, Davis has to have sustainability in the lineup. If not, there could be another trip to the draft lottery in the near future.