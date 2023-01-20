Anthony Davis has impressed this season when on the court. But the Los Angeles Lakers’ star has unfortunately battled injuries once again. However, his injury return timetable received a promising update from analyst Dave McMenamin, via Lakers Supply on Twitter.

“They’re going to have Anthony Davis back on the court,” McMenamin said. “Anthony Davis is, as we speak right now, potentially a week away from returning. He’s going to continue the ramp-up process, go through a couple full-fledged practices, full-court.”

The AD update is encouraging without question. McMenamin added that it will all come down to how Anthony Davis’ body responds after going through “full-fledged practices.”

“And it will be all about how his body responds the next day,” he continued. “But if he has everything continue to go the right way, he will be back playing for the Lakers next week at Crypto.com Arena, and be with them for that entire road trip.”

The Lakers are in the midst of another underwhelming campaign. Nevertheless, they want to reach the play-in games at the very least. Los Angeles has been linked to a number of different players ahead of the trade deadline. But getting Davis back will be a crucial acquisition all on its own.

AD is averaging over 27 points per game on over 59 percent shooting from the field in 25 games for the Lakers. He’s also reeling in over 12 rebounds per contest.

We will continue to provide injury updates on Anthony Davis as he looks to return soon for the Lakers.