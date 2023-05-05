Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

The Los Angeles Lakers expected the “haymaker” they received from the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals, yet that doesn’t excuse a subpar showing from both Anthony Davis and what LeBron James called the best defense in the NBA.

After the 127-100 blowout, the Lakers pledged for a proper bounce-back in Game 3 on Friday.

“My gut feeling, my instincts, tells me that my eyes saw us settle a little bit,” said Darvin Ham. “…I fully anticipate our team to respond in the right way.”

Davis followed up a 30-point, 23-rebound, 44-minute performance in Game 1 with an 11-point, 7-rebound dud. He claimed that he “took all the same shots” he got in Game 1 — elbow floaters, midrange jumpers, etc. — but “just missed them.” That’s technically true, though Davis was overly passive. He barely attacked the rim and took one free throw (he was 8-for-8 from the line in Game 1).

“We’ll be better (in Game 3),” said AD. “I’ll be better making those shots.”

Ham credited Draymond Green for his individual defense on Davis (he spent Game 1 in foul trouble) and the Warriors for loading up inside. In what has been a common postgame talking point all season, Ham said the Lakers have to figure out how to “diversify” their action to get Davis in opportune positions to score.

The Lakers, who led the league in free throw attempts, were +20 from the line and +26 in the paint in Game 1. In Game 2, they didn’t attempt a freebie until late in the second quarter. In the end, both teams made 10 free throws and the Warriors were +6 in the paint.

“They did a good job of crowding the paint and trying to prevent us from playing downhill as much, and that in turn affects what we do at the free throw line,” explained Ham.

LeBron’s 14 first-quarter points kept the Lakers relevant early on, but they never had a chance once Golden State got cooking and AD didn’t. Plus, AD’s impact on defense and on the glass was negated by Steve Kerr’s decision to swap JaMychal Green into the starting lineup for Kevon Looney. Green hit 3-for-5 from deep and finished with 15 points.

“They made their adjustments,” said LeBron. “We knew they were gonna do that. That’s what a championship team does.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Klay Thompson, meanwhile, exploded for 30 points on 11-for-18 shooting. Stephen Curry posted 20 points (7-for-12 FG) and used his gravity to create 12 assists. The Lakers waved the white flag before the fourth quarter, as Ham inserted Tristan Thompson (his first minutes as a Laker), Lonnie Walker IV, and Max Christie.

The Warriors eclipsed 40 points in both the second and third quarters — uncharacteristic for a Lakers’ D with the second-best defensive rating since the trade deadline.

“It’s not like us on the defensive end to give up those types of quarters,” said Davis. “We gotta be better defensively.”

“We’re still the best defensive team in the league if not one of them,” said LeBron, who was satisfied with the Lakers’ shot contests. “That doesn’t change … Our defensive is where we hang our hat.”

LeBron felt Golden State’s offensive effectiveness had more to do with their execution rather than the Lakers’ shortcomings.

“You gotta keep scoring,” said LeBron about combating Warriors’ runs. “Get to the free throw line, or just get points in the paint. They’re gonna go on runs, that’s what they do. You gotta keep scoring, hold the fort down.”

LeBron has a point: The Lakers can hit every rotation and contest every shot but simply can’t keep pace with the Warriors when Davis scores 11 points and Reaves and D’Angelo Russell combine for 17. (The Lakers looked a step slow overall, particularly Davis and Reaves, on both ends.)

This was a predictable Game 2. Klay finally broke out, the Dubs were desperate for a dub, and AD followed up a dominant offensive performance with an underwhelming one as the Lakers took their foot off the gas. It resembled the Lakers’ performances in Games 2 and 5 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, and it marked the 16th consecutive series in which a team won Game 2 after losing Game 1 at home.

The Lakers got away with it twice in the first round. The margin for error won’t be as large against the defending champs.