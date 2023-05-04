Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

The Los Angeles Lakers are three games away from a trip to the Western Conference finals. Anthony Davis knows he and LeBron James may not get too many more chances to compete for an NBA championship as teammates.

Speaking at the Lakers’ team hotel in San Francisco on Wednesday after the Lakers’ Game 1 victory over the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, Davis emphasized the need for the Lakers’ to seize this opportunity amid their surprising postseason run.

“When you look at me and Bron, we consider ourselves one of the top duos in the league. We’re trying to do everything we can to try to take advantage of this window that we have. Championship-built teams don’t always come around.”

AD and LeBron understand this as well as anyone (as do the Dubs). The Lakers won the title in their first season together (2019-20) then flamed out of the playoffs in the first round the following year and missed the postseason entirely in 2021-22. Those seasons were derailed by a rash of injuries to AD and LeBron plus the fallout from the ill-fated Russell Westbrook trade that dismantled a championship-caliber squad.

Los Angeles has never lost a playoff series in which AD and LeBron were fully available.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Lakers began LeBron’s 20th season with an ill-fitting roster and by losing 10 of their first 12 games before a remarkable midseason turnaround sparked by the trade deadline roster overhaul.

LeBron on the Warriors' late-game run: "We just missed some shots. I can think about 4-5 shots…" (Me: Will LeBron do his thing and recall exactly what those shots were?) LeBron: Precedes to specifically rattle off every play in precise detail 🤣 https://t.co/r11WEgFxPJ — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) May 3, 2023

During their ongoing playoff run, LeBron — who is managing a torn foot tendon that will likely require offseason surgery — has selectively chosen his spots (on both ends). He’s frequently played off-ball and allowed Davis, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and others to cook. James is averaging a 22.1 points per game in the 2023 NBA Playoffs while shooting 46.6% from the field and 18.4% from 3. Of course, he’s still able to control the action and turn on the jets when he wants.

This approach has worked thus far, largely thanks to AD’s two-way dominance. In Game 1 of the conference semis, Davis became the second player in NBA history (Tim Duncan, twice) to post 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 4+ blocks in a playoff game.

LeBron, 38, is under contract for $53.3 million next season and has a $57.6 million player option for 2024-25. Davis, 30, will earn $40.6 million in 2023-24, then has a player option for $43.2 million.