The Golden State Warriors took care of business in a major way on Thursday night as they destroyed LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers en route to a 127-100 blowout win at the Chase Center. Klay Thompson went off for what was his best game of the NBA Playoffs thus far, and his heroics played a major role in the Warriors being able to tie this series 1-1.

Thompson got hot in this one early on and he never took his foot off the gas. The five-time All-Star exploded for 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting to go along with eight triples, three rebounds, an assist, and just one turnover in 31 minutes of action.

However, Thompson was also quick to heap praise on Warriors teammate JaMychal Green for his role in Golden State’s crucial win. Green stepped in as a starter for the ailing Kevon Looney, and boy did the veteran step up in a major way:

“So proud of JMyke,” Thompson said. “Not playing much in the first series, to come out here and have such a huge impact. What a great shooter, his physicality. He showed them why he’s a 10-year vet. He’s so important for us in this series and going forward. As his teammate I’m incredibly proud and so grateful for his performance tonight.”

JaMychal finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting with a rebound and two assists in just 13 minutes of action. He was used sparingly in this one despite getting the starting nod, but Green made sure to make his minutes count.

Green’s effectiveness in Game 2 could give Warriors head coach Steve Kerr something to think about in Game 3. Will he continue to roll with Green and his famed small-ball lineups or does he revert back to Looney as the starter? We shall soon find out.