By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Anthony Davis is in the midst of a jaw-dropping streak. The Los Angeles Lakers’ big man has posted at least 25 points and 10 rebounds with 50 percent field goal shooting in 8 consecutive games, tying him with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Charles Barkley for the 2nd longest such streak over the past 50 years, per Justin Kubatko. Only Shaquille O’Neal had a longer such streak, as he recorded 11 games in a row during the 2000-2001 campaign.

Davis has always featured the talent to excel in the NBA. But injuries have held him back from reaching his true ceiling over the past couple of years. But Anthony Davis is finally healthy and currently playing at an elite level. He recently led the Lakers to a massive 133-129 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. He joined Michael Jordan in the history books following his 44-point effort in the win.

Anthony Davis commented on battling against Giannis Antetokounmpo as well.

“We bring the best out of each other,” Davis said. “It’s a fun matchup.”

The Lakers endured a troubling beginning to the 2022-2023 campaign. However, they are heating up as of late, winning 4 of their past 5 games. Anthony Davis has also entered the MVP conversation. He’s now averaging 27 points per game on 57.7 percent field goal shooting. AD is also grabbing just shy of 13 boards per contest.

It was not long ago when reports stated that Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook might all be on the trade block this season. But LA could look to make a playoff run if Anthony Davis and the Lakers continue playing like they have as of late.