Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has made significant progress in his recovery, but head coach Darvin Ham doesn’t want the team and the fans to celebrate too early.

Ahead of Wednesday’s showdown with the Sacramento Kings, Ham provided some update on Davis’ status, revealing that the big man has been doing individual workouts that range from 45 minutes to one hour and that he has been “pain free” throughout. However, the Lakers coach warned that AD’s workout doesn’t mean he is fully healthy and ready for team practices.

“You have to be careful. Feeling good after an individual workout could be a little bit different than when you got extra bodies on the floor,” Ham said, per NBA reporter Mark Medina.

Anthony Davis has been out for the Lakers since mid-December due to a foot injury, missing 17 straight games including their latest showdown with the Kings. The Purple and Gold have managed to stay afloat thanks to LeBron James carrying the scoring load for the team, though they remain outside the playoff and Play-in spots.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

VIDEO: Lakers star LeBron James’ epic two-way highlight slam proves he still wins over Father Time

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Hakeem Olajuwon, Kobe Bryant

Hakeem Olajuwon details Lakers icon Kobe Bryant encounter after 2009 NBA Finals win

Paolo Songco ·

Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis ruled out vs. LeBron James, Lakers?

Paolo Songco ·

While Darvin Ham himself didn’t mention a potential return date for Davis, latest reports claim that the big man is targeting a return in early February before the All-Star break, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It remains to be seen if Davis can meet that target date, though fans shouldn’t raise their hopes up until the Lakers confirm it. Clearly, the team is being cautious of the health of their All-Star center.