Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has made significant progress in his recovery, but head coach Darvin Ham doesn’t want the team and the fans to celebrate too early.

Ahead of Wednesday’s showdown with the Sacramento Kings, Ham provided some update on Davis’ status, revealing that the big man has been doing individual workouts that range from 45 minutes to one hour and that he has been “pain free” throughout. However, the Lakers coach warned that AD’s workout doesn’t mean he is fully healthy and ready for team practices.

“You have to be careful. Feeling good after an individual workout could be a little bit different than when you got extra bodies on the floor,” Ham said, per NBA reporter Mark Medina.

Anthony Davis has been out for the Lakers since mid-December due to a foot injury, missing 17 straight games including their latest showdown with the Kings. The Purple and Gold have managed to stay afloat thanks to LeBron James carrying the scoring load for the team, though they remain outside the playoff and Play-in spots.

While Darvin Ham himself didn’t mention a potential return date for Davis, latest reports claim that the big man is targeting a return in early February before the All-Star break, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It remains to be seen if Davis can meet that target date, though fans shouldn’t raise their hopes up until the Lakers confirm it. Clearly, the team is being cautious of the health of their All-Star center.