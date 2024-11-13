LOS ANGELES – To win a title in the NBA, it takes a lot of sacrifice from every player on the roster all the way from one to 15. After having been a part of the 2020 championship team with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis understands the need for sacrifice.

The Lakers and head coach JJ Redick have already made a lineup change to that end, opting to move D’Angelo Russell to the bench and put Cam Reddish in the starting lineup. But regardless of the change, Davis believes that every player on the roster is of the same mindset, and that’s whatever it takes to win.

“Everybody has to sacrifice in order to win a championship. Some more than others, but that’s what it takes to win. That’s what good teams do. All the guys, all the teams that have won, there’s always sacrifice from everybody on the team,” Davis said following team practice on Tuesday. “It’s just about if guys are willing to accept their role and understand that it takes sacrifice to win. I think everybody on this team believes that and is willing to do whatever it takes.”

For Davis, the fact that every player on the team understood Redick’s decision to make a lineup change so early in the season, just serves as an example that everyone is buying into that mindset of doing whatever it takes to win.

“Not just saying it but actually meaning it. Which is why it’s not a huge thing when JJ goes to D’Lo and wants Cam to start. Everybody’s willing to sacrifice and do whatever it takes for the team to have success,” Davis said. “I think everybody’s been able to do what the team needs to get wins and ultimately compete for a championship.”

As far as his contributions on the court, Davis has begun the 2024-25 season playing MVP caliber basketball.

Anthony Davis’ hot start for the Lakers

Through the first ten games of the season, Davis has firmly put his name in the MVP conversation. Following the Lakers win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Redick was very blunt when revealing what kind of conversations he had coming into the season in terms of what he wanted from Davis.

“To win the MVP,” Redick said.

Davis has been averaging 31.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots with splits of 57.7 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He’s second behind only Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.6) in scoring.

But if you ask him, Davis isn’t concerned with winning accolades or anything of that nature. He’s just focused on playing his game and doing what’s necessary to help the team win.

“I’m just playing basketball. . .we just go out there and play basketball,” Davis said. “For me, I’m just in a great rhythm. Honestly being on the floor helps in keeping that rhythm. My focus is just being on the floor and getting wins for the team.”

Davis and the Lakers can continue that rhythm with their next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.