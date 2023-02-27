In a season that has included a slew of disappointing defeats, the Los Angeles Lakers registered an eye-catching comeback and defeated the Dallas Mavericks 111-108 on the road. Big man Anthony Davis played a huge role in the victory with 30 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocked shots, but he was quick to credit teammate Jarred Vanderbilt for his outstanding game against the Mavs.

"Vando obviously started it all, with his ball pressure on Luka, getting some steals, and kinda turnt us up defensively." @AntDavis23 credits @JVando's activity with what kept the Lakers in the game. pic.twitter.com/9jFya823KB — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 26, 2023

The Lakers were down by 27 points after the Mavericks got off to a hot start, but the Lakers climbed back into the game as they turned up the defensive pressure. Vanderbilt’s hustle and tough defense played a key role in the comeback.

“Vando obviously started it all, with his ball pressure on Luka, getting some steals, and kinda turned us up defensively,” Davis said.

Vanderbilt had 15 points, 17 rebounds and 4 steals in the game, and he triggered the comeback with 2 of those steals in a 12-0 third quarter run that allowed the Lakers to cut the deficit to single digits.

In addition to the production of Anthony Davis and Vanderbilt, LeBron James contributed 26 points and 8 rebounds to the comeback, while slick point guard Dennis Schroder had 16 points and 8 assists.

Luka Doncic once again led the Mavericks in scoring with 26 points, but it was not a typical effort from the All-Star. After scoring 14 points in the first quarter, he was frustrated by the Lakers defensive effort throughout the rest of the game.

The Lakers managed to win the game despite horrendous 3-point shooting. They made just 6 of 34 shots from beyond the arc. The Mavericks made 20 of 49 shots from distance.