If you are going to ask Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell who among the NBA’s young superstars talk trash the most, they agree that it’s just one of these two: Ja Morant and Luka Doncic.

Tatum and Mitchell revealed as much in an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN during the All-Star Weekend, pointing at Morant and Doncic when they were questioned who the best trash talker is among the four of them.

It does seem like Morant has a slight edge over Doncic, with all three noting that the Memphis Grizzlies’ stars trash talking really stands out. As for Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks scorer defended that he only talks trash when the opponent starts it first.

Malika Andrews: "Who's the best trash talker out of the 4 of you?" Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum & Luka Doncic: *points at Ja Morant. Ja: 🫣 (via @malika_andrews)pic.twitter.com/bDHwUdf1vd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 24, 2023

It’s hard to argue with Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell’s sentiments here. While they do talk trash as well, Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are definitely better at it.

Morant and the Grizzlies have been making headlines for that swagger and confidence they are showing, and while it has led to plenty of backlash as well, there’s no doubt that it makes the NBA really fun.

Doncic, for his part, makes a great point that he only talks trash when others talk trash to him. But then again, it doesn’t make him less savage. He has always great rebuttals, and the good thing is he backs up the talk with his play.

Sure enough, the NBA won’t mind the two keeping their trash-talking antics. In fact, it’s doubtful anyone would want them to change.