Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis made history during the Lakers' demolition of the Jazz on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, LeBron James decided to sit out the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Utah Jazz. This game was the second of a back-to-back set, it was on Valentine's Day, and it was the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break, so James got a headstart on his mini-vacation. James' absence opened up a huge opportunity for Rui Hachimura to support Anthony Davis, and boy, did Hachimura deliver in a major way.

Davis, as expected, became the Lakers' primary source of offense with James out. The nine-time All-Star poured in 37 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Purple and Gold in scoring in a 138-122 victory over the Jazz. But in an epic turn of events, Hachimura nearly matched AD stride for stride, with the 26-year old dropping a career-high 36 points on 13-19 shooting from the field.

The joint elite scoring efforts from Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura marked a historic occasion in Lakers franchise history. According to the team's official Twitter (X) account, Davis and Hachimura became the first pair in franchise history to both score 35 points or more in the same game since the legendary duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal did so in 2003.

It's hard to fathom that the last time a pair of Lakers scored 35+ in the same game happened way back on April 13, 2003, when Bryant and O'Neal each scored 36 points in a two-point loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, but that is indeed the reality.

When thinking about teammates who could have done it since, one would think that Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol were able to replicate the feat, and, in recent times, LeBron James would be able to do it alongside Anthony Davis. But for Rui Hachimura, who didn't start for the Lakers until recently, to be the part of the duo that breaks the 35-point duo drought is nothing short of phenomenal.

The Lakers appear to have found a new lease in life after elevating Hachimura into the starting lineup, and now, they are inching their way atop the standings just in time for the stretch run as they head into the final 26 games of the regular season.