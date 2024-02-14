LeBron James will miss the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break.

LeBron James will sit out the Los Angeles Lakers' final game before the All-Star break — on Wednesday at the Utah Jazz. James revealed his status for the Utah trip minutes after the Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons, 125-111, at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

Here was LeBron's exchange with a reporter in the locker room:

You guys have a back-to-back. Do you know what your plan is for tomorrow?

“Yes.”

Are you gonna play tomorrow?

“No.”

Well, there you have it!

Despite the Lakers' comfortable lead, LeBron remained on the floor late into the fourth quarter against Detroit, perhaps indicating a night off tomorrow. He finished with 25 points (9-of-15 shooting) and eight assists.

Anthony Davis, meanwhile, rested for the entire period. AD devoured the Pistons on both ends on his way to 2o points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and six blocks in 28 minutes.

LeBron — who will make his record 20th All-Star appearance on Sunday in Indianapolis — hits the break averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on .520/.395/.741 shooting splits in 34.9 minutes. The 39-year-old has missed only six games and ranks second in the NBA in fast break points per game.

James is typically listed as questionable on the Lakers' injury report with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

The Lakers are 3-3 without LeBron in 2023-24. Earlier this month, they toppled the Boston Celtics at TD Garden without James and Davis.

Los Angeles (29-26) will enter Salt Lake City on a bit of a pre-All-Star roll. They've won five of their past six games and 10 of the last 15 overall.

LeBron missed the Lakers' previous appearance at the Delta Center, on Jan. 13.