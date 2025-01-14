Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is acknowledging how difficult the last week has been for the city, due to destructive wildfires. Davis and the Lakers are saying thank you to the firefighters and first responders, who have been battling the blazes. Davis is giving away free Lakers tickets to first responders, per ESPN.

The Lakers star is also planning to meet some of the first responders personally. The destructive wildfires damaged thousands of structures, and also burned down the homes of several celebrities.

Expand Tweet

“It's obviously a tough time for our city,” Davis said, per Spectrum SportsNet. “One thing we found out through the course of COVID is that sports brings joy back to people, even if it's temporary.”

The Lakers finally returned to the court Monday, after a few games had been canceled due to the unfortunate situation. Los Angeles lost their first game after the wildfires began to the San Antonio Spurs. The final score was 126-102, and Davis scored 30 points.

Wildfires still blaze in Los Angeles

The city is by no means in the clear, after several fires started all over the metro area. The cause of the fires is under investigation. More than 20 people have died, and hundreds of thousands of people had to leave their homes.

The blazes brought a stop to sports in Los Angeles in recent days. NBA officials had to postpone Lakers and Clippers games, and the Rams had their NFL Playoff game moved to Arizona.

Davis says he wished the Lakers won their game against the Spurs. He finished the contest with a double-double, grabbing 13 rebounds to go with his point total.

“We were eager to play basketball again in front of our fans, and it sucks that we weren't able to get the win,” Davis added.

The Lakers are next scheduled to play the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Los Angeles is now 20-17 on the season, after losing to the Spurs.