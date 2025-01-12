The Los Angeles Lakers have seen their last two games vs the Charlotte Hornets and the San Antonio Spurs postponed due to the ongoing wildfires plaguing Southern California. Their crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers have also seen games postponed, along with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams being forced to move their upcoming playoff game to Arizona.

However, recently the Lakers got some positive news regarding Monday evening's game, also against the Spurs.

“The tentative plan is the Lakers will resume their season Monday and host the San Antonio Spurs after postponing their last two games because of the Los Angeles wildfires,” reported Jovan Buha of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

The wildfire situation has been a difficult one to navigate for the NBA and other sports leagues. In recent days, emergency responders have reportedly made progress in containing the several fires currently raging throughout the greater Los Angeles area, but they are still expanding in some spots and pushing further south.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick recently revealed to the media that his family lost their Pacific Palisades home in the fire and are looking for ways to help out their community whenever the situation is under control.

LeBron James has been among the slew of professional athletes and other celebrities who have publicly extended their thoughts and prayers for the region, and the Lakers organization recently partnered with Fanatics on an LA Strong fire relief campaign, per Corey Hansford of Lakers Daily.

Overall, basketball of course takes a backseat to the much more serious reality of what's unfolding throughout the region, with over a dozen deaths already reported in addition to a catastrophic amount of property damage.

It should be noted that the league has not yet made a formal announcement on the status of Monday evening's game vs the Spurs, as the situation is still clearly a very fluid one.