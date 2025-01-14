LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers were ready to get back to work on Monday against the visiting San Antonio Spurs. Amid the ongoing wildfires in Southern California, the Lakers' previous two games against the Charlotte Hornets and Spurs were postponed. Monday's game was given the green light to proceed, but the Lakers had been staying ready the past three days in anticipation of resuming play. Prior to the game against the Spurs, Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke about how he challenged the team in practice this past week.

“I just asked them everyday, I said, we all have other stuff going on. Just give me your best today,” Redick said. “And they responded. They gave me their best. We had three great days of work, and hopefully there's a carryover to tonight's game.”

It was an emotional week for the Lakers, and JJ Redick in particular as his family's home was among those lost in the fires. He mentioned just being overwhelmed and grateful for all the support he and his family have received from the organization and from the greater Los Angeles community.

He felt like the events of the past week have only strengthened the team's bond with one another.

“Given the circumstances of the week. . .you're either going to be disconnected or you're going to be even more connected. And I would say out group has become even more connected,” Redick said. “What stood out? I think it's just the energy, the efficiency, the time, the effort.”

The Lakers had been trending in the right direction before the two postponements, and now they get to see how that translates amid having almost a week since they last played.

LeBron James' role as Lakers' leader amid uncertainty

One thing Redick mentioned prior to the Lakers' game against the Spurs was the role LeBron James has played as a leader during the events of the past week. He's helped the team stay together and weather the uncertainty that surrounded the community.

“He's definitely one of the more vocal guys. Rob [Pelinka] and I intentionally, just at the beginning of each day, addressed the group. We both spoke, Rob obviously providing updates from the league and updates on what was happening in greater Los Angeles,” Redick said. “And then we gave opportunities for the players to talk as well. And obviously LeBron stepped up, along with a couple of other guys, the coaches, we tried to galvanize the group. LeBron's always there to do that.”

James has also been vocal on social media in terms of expressing his emotions regarding the ongoing situation in Southern California.