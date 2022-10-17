Anthony Davis’ status for Lakers vs. Warriors opener gets critical update from Darvin Ham

Anthony Davis didn’t make it to the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings due to a lower back issue, so naturally there have been concerns about his status in the 2022-23 season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, however, emphasized that fans have nothing to worry about Davis’ condition when they take on the Warriors. Not only will the big man suit up on Tuesday night, but there will also be “no restrictions, whatsoever” on him, per Broderick Turner of Los Angeles Times.

Davis’ lower back soreness surfaced during the preseason, and it has forced him out in a couple of games already. The Lakers have said before that it’s not a serious issue and keeping him out was just a precautionary measure. By the looks of it, there really seems to be nothing to worry about.

Anthony Davis’ health will be a major talking point throughout the new campaign, though. While he seems healthy now, his injury history is not providing much optimism on the Lakers’ outlook for the season and beyond. Not to mention that there are apparently concerns regarding his growth and development as a player with the Purple and Gold.

AD has a chance to prove this 2022-23 that he can live up to expectations as one of the Lakers’ franchise players. And that starts by being able to stay on the court and playing up to his potential as a superstar in the NBA.