After the 2020 bubble championship, the Los Angeles Lakers’ plan seemed set. They’ll compete for titles for as long as LeBron James is there, then in a few years he’d hand off the team to Anthony Davis.

Oh how quickly a plan can unravel in the NBA. What was once seem as a likely Western Conference powerhouse for years to come has turned into a proverbial pumpkin in the last two seasons with short-sighted roster moves defining their downfall of late. It hasn’t helped that both LeBron and Anthony Davis have dealt with injuries.

Now three years removed from their coronation in Disney World, the Lakers are reportedly softening their stance when it comes to Anthony Davis as their future franchise player. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, it hasn’t just been about the games missed. While that’s certainly mixed into their wavering belief in AD, even his on-court production when he is available has been less than stellar.

Via ESPN:

“Apart from missing more games that he played in for the Lakers the last two seasons, there was a sentiment within the team’s front office last season that Davis didn’t look like the franchise player they thought they had coming off the 2020 championship, sources said.”

Of course, that could all change with a strong 2022-23 season for AD. The Lakers aren’t likely to act on any uncertainty with Anthony Davis anytime soon when there are other parts of the roster that they be more inclined to trade out first.

But if he turns in another subpar season, the Lakers brass may start taking calls they never would have imagined taking just a few years back.