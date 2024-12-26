The Los Angeles Lakers took a significant hit in the first quarter of their Wednesday night's game at Chase Center in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors, with Anthony Davis getting hurt.

The Purple & Gold entered the contest looking to get back to their winning ways after a disappointing 117-114 upset loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons on Monday, but the Lakers' mission to take down the Warriors got harder after Davis exited the contest in the first quarter with an apparent lower-body injury.

The 31-year-old Davis hurt his ankle in the first quarter of the Golden State game. He later checked out of the contest and went to the locker room to get his injury checked out. He was initially deemed questionable to return before getting ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Davis has a reputation for being an injury-prone star. It also seems that Davis always struggles to stay healthy when up against the Warriors, particularly during the two Pacific division rivals' recent dates.

“I don't know what kind of voodoo the Warriors have over AD, but he has now only played 15 minutes total in the last 2.5 games against them,” shared Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation.

Some fans have also shared their reactions to that piece of intriguing information.

“Devils magic,” said a fan.

“All we want for Christmas is a healthy Anthony Davis,” one fan wrote.

“BRUH I was just thinking, AD gets hurt every time we play GS,” chimed in another commenter.

“Warriors are aligned with Satan we all know this,” joked an X (formerly Twitter) user commented.

Before he left the Warriors game, Davis went 0-for-3 from the field and grabbed two rebounds to go with a steal in just seven minutes of floor action.

Anthony Davis' recent injury history vs.

It can be recalled that in last March's 2023-24 NBA regular season meeting with the Warriors, Davis also exited in the first quarter and did not return after getting poked in the eye. The Lakers and the Warriors met again a month later, and Davis did not suit up at all that time around due to a head injury.

Lakers eke out tough win against the Warriors amid Anthony Davis' injury

Fortunately for the Lakers, they managed to survive Christmas with Davis sidelined for most of the night, as they escaped with a 115-113 win over the Warriors. LeBron James put the Lakers on his shoulders, as he finished with 31 points to go with 10 assists, but plenty of credit should also go to Austin Reaves, who hit the game-winning bucket and finished with a triple-double of 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.