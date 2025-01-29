Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis exited the court in the first half of Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center with an apparent injury. Davis was also seen heading into the locker room with an upper-body injury.

Before he left the floor, Davis had four points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field with two rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes. Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko can be expected to have expanded roles in the 76ers game with Davis currently out of the contest.

Davis has developed a reputation of being an injury-prone player, though, he has remained relatively healthy in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Including the meeting with the 76ers, Davis has played in 42 of the Lakers' 45 games thus far in the campaign.

The 31-year-old Davis entered the Sixers game coming off an incredible night against the Charlotte Hornets on the road last Monday. In the Lakers' 112-107 victory over Charlotte, the former Kentucky Wildcats star carved up the Hornets' defense for 42 points on 17-for-28 shooting from the field. Davis added 23 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes. He has been in especially terrific form of late, having averaged 32.8 points while shooting 58.2 percent from the floor, 15.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in his previous four outings.

In a later update, the Lakers said that Davis is questionable to return to the contest with an “abdominal strain (h/t Dave McMenamin of ESPN).

During the second half, it was announced that Davis would not return to the game (h/t Jared Greenberg of NBA on TNT).

Fans also can't help but react to Davis' apparent injury against the 76ers.

“Just when we all put faith back in Anthony Davis, he gets injured,” shared a fan on X (formerly Twitter)

“No good. The Lakers can really lose this game,” another said.

“Disastrous,” a concerned fan shared.

“Every single time I bet on Anthony Davis he gets hurt???” chimed in another social media user.

Los Angeles' clash with the 76ers is the third leg of the Lakers' current four-game road trip that will continue on Thursday versus the Washington Commanders before traveling to the Big Apple for a marquee matchup against the New York Knicks on Saturday. The road trip concludes on Feb. 4 in Inglewood against the Los Angeles Clippers.