Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Austin Reaves made sure LeBron James gets his revenge on Patrick Beverley, who taunted the superstar in the Los Angeles Lakers-Chicago Bulls game over the weekend.

To recall during the Sunday clash between the two teams, Beverley hit James with the “too small” taunt after scoring over him. It was the perfect icing on a dominant win by the Bulls, who came away with the 118-110 victory.

Now, in their following meeting on Wednesday, Reaves got back at Beverley for that gesture. Late in the fourth quarter, the young guard outdueled his former teammate and left him in the dust to help extend the Lakers’ lead 115-101. After that, Reaves did the “too small” taunt as well.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sure enough, LeBron James will be proud of that.

Patrick Beverley didn’t stop playing villain for LeBron and the Lakers in the game, at one point even doing the Dikembe Mutombo finger wag on James to try to get into his head. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t work.

The Lakers also got their revenge for their previous defeat, this time taking down the Bulls 121-110. Austin Reaves was sensational for the team with 19 points, two rebounds and five assists, while LeBron finished with a 25-7-4 stat line. Anthony Davis led the way for the Purple and Gold with 38 points and 10 boards.

As for Beverley, he scored zero and had two rebounds and one dime. But hey, at least he had one finger wag and plenty of claps from the bench.