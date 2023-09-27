Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is very confident in his team's chances for next season. After resigning with the Lakers this past offseason, Reaves is looking to expand upon his breakout season in 2022-23, and he believes that the rest of the Los Angeles roster is also up to the task of competing for a championship.

Reaves recently stopped by The Lowe Post podcast with Zach Lowe, and his claim about the Lakers' roster will be sure to raise some eyebrows leaguewide.

“I would argue we probably have the most talented roster in the league, from top to bottom,” said Reaves.

There is indeed a large amount of talent in the Los Angeles locker room. The two heads of the snake of course are LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the team also boasts a solid array of role players including Reaves, along with Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and others who helped Los Angeles make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2023.

The Lakers also made some solid additions this offseason, adding Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes, and others to the mix.

Whether or not those additions will be enough to push the Lakers past some of their Western Conference counterparts, including most notably the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, who swept the Lakers out of the playoffs last year, remains to be seen.

However, there's certainly an argument to be made that the Lakers' additions outweighed its losses during the 2023 offseason. Los Angeles kicks off the 2023-24 campaign against the Nuggets on October 24.