LeBron James' motivating factors for Year 21 were all present in the Lakers' win on Sunday.

LeBron James is off to one of the best starts of his career.

After playing 40 minutes, dropping 37 points on 14-f0r-19 shooting, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing eight assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' (8-6) 105-104 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James pondered the factors motivating him to age-defying feats in Year 21.

He began: “Just trying to push the limit, see how far I can take this thing. I don't know. It's me vs. Father Time. I'm trying to change the narrative. …”

LeBron is averaging 25.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists — unprecedented numbers for his age. His 58.5% rate from the field would be a career-high. He's shot at least 50% in 12 of 13 games.

Most importantly for these Lakers — a struggling 3-point shooting squad that shot 6-for-29 vs. Houston and has played the second-most “clutch-time” minutes — LeBron is scorching from deep (40%) and is the most efficient clutch player in the NBA. On Sunday, he added nine points on 3-for-4 shooting in crunch-time, including an impossible corner fade and a massive triple from deep on the wing.

“He's playing phenomenal right now,” said Anthony Davis (27 points, 10 rebounds, 11-of-15 FG). “He's doing it all for us. … Doesn't even feel like he's 38. We keep getting this performance from him then we get our 3-ball falling again for rest of the team, I think we'll be fine.”

Austin Reaves on LeBron going off at 38: “I remind him every day that he’s old…He’s fighting Father Time better than anybody that’s played the game other than Tom Brady.” pic.twitter.com/avGtR4qYnP — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 20, 2023

LeBron adds: “…Just the competition …”

The previous matchup between the much-improved Rockets and the Lakers was a dud. AD was out, bear-poker Dillon Brooks hit foul trouble, and Houston cruised to a 34-point drubbing.

The rematch was enjoyably competitive. At one point, LeBron hit a running floater over Brooks and hit the “too small” celly. Brooks later drew LeBron's first technical foul of 2023-24. LeBron emerged victorious, but Brooks held his own: 24 points (6-for-11 from 3), four steals.

LeBron was asked about seeing younger antagonists, like Brooks, still come for the King.

“He’s a great competitor. I like going against him,” James said. “And he was hooping tonight too, for sure. He was shooting the ball exceptionally well, kept them in the game. … So, that’s competition. Those young guys, they get me going. So, I need that.”

Rui Hachimura: “Whatever (Brooks) is doing, it doesn’t do anything to (LeBron)…Dillon Brooks, he just wants to be part of his legacy, I guess.” pic.twitter.com/19rYy1tILb — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 20, 2023

He continued: “…Then I looked over at one point and seen Bronny sitting courtside, too. Then I was like, ‘OK, I still gotta turn up even more with him in the building.' So that was motivating, for sure…”

LeBron is devoting this season to Bronny in the wake of his medical scare. On Sunday, the old man, once again, drew inspiration from his son.

Bronny James after LeBron's triple to extend the Lakers lead 😅🔥pic.twitter.com/jxKv8MP7eL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2023

(Bronny warmed up with his teammates before USC hosted Brown at the Galen Center a few blocks away. LeBron said it was an important step to his return to basketball and that Bronny is “almost there”. Charmingly, the New College Dad said he had just gone two weeks without seeing his son.)

For three quarters, the Lakers needed to either make a few threes and/or have a third player step up. Finally, Austin Reaves answered the call, providing nine points, three rebounds, and two assists in the final period. His go-ahead 31-footer with 24.0 seconds left is the biggest shot of the Lakers' season. Reaves pointed right at Bronny after the ball splashed through the cup.

Austin reaves “ I was pointing to bronny after that big shot” 🎥 @DStarkand pic.twitter.com/0hqef6gV97 — Jordan Richard (@JordanRichardSC) November 20, 2023

James goes on. “…And then my teammates. They be joking about me, saying I lay the ball up too much when I got an open lane. I gotta change that narrative, too. I told them I'm not in shape right now, let me get in some more shape.”

If not in the box score, LeBron's supporting cast did contribute to the highlight of the evening: a throwback tomahawk through the lane to put the Lakers' up by seven in the fourth. Somehow, the oldest player in the NBA is still its most explosive in motion. The Lakers are at their best when they're playing “downhill,” as Ham likes to say. LeBron's thunderous and relentless attacks set the tone.

Turn the corner and fly 👑 pic.twitter.com/MoQqUyhRNv — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2023

On Saturday — not long after dropping 35 points on the Portland Trail Blazers — LeBron posted an Instagram story clapping back at the rhetoric (cir. 2018) that he signed in Los Angeles for off-court reasons. As for why he chose this particular moment to resurface that obsolete take?

“Cause sometimes you need to remind folks. The graphic said it was my 108th* 30-point game with the Lakers…so sometimes you need to remind people.”

*109th.