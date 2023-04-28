Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Austin Reaves has emerged as a reliable threat for the Los Angeles Lakers alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D’Angelo Russell. Reaves, however, doesn’t want to become the next Alex Caruso for LA, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“It was kind of like a story at that point,” Reaves said. “I just knew if I just kept grinding, my game would be appreciated more as a basketball player instead of someone trying to come in and fill what Caruso did for this organization.”

Reaves’ comment likely wasn’t meant to be disrespectful towards Caruso. Rather, Reaves is stating he wants to be more than a depth piece for LA. He believes he can play a truly impactful role for the Lakers. During the 2022-23 season, Reaves has certainly done exactly that.

The 24-year old averaged 13 points per game on 53 percent field goal and just under 40 percent three-point shooting this season. He added three rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Lakers. Los Angeles dealt with various question marks throughout the campaign, but Reaves helped to steady the ship. He isn’t the best player by any means, but the Lakers probably wouldn’t be where they are without his contributions.

Reaves will continue to play an impactful role for the Lakers in the NBA Playoffs. He suffered an injury scare in Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies, but Reaves said he’s “fine” after the game.

Reaves and the Lakers will battle the Grizzlies in Game 6 in their playoff series on Friday night in LA, with the Lakers leading the series 3-2.