The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a humiliating Game 5 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies as they attempted to close out the series. They still hold a 3-2 lead in their first round playoff series and have a shot to close it out at home in Game 6. Even so, they gave the Grizzlies some momentum. They’re going to be a little banged up too. Anthony Davis is dealing with a hip injury although he is still able to play. Austin Reaves suffered an injury scare in the fourth quarter when he bumped knees with Jaren Jackson Jr. Fans shouldn’t worry though about Austin Reaves appearing on the Lakers injury report as he clarified that it was just a little scare as per Harrison Faigen of SB Nation.

Austin says this was "just a little stinger for a second, but I'm fine." https://t.co/0H8zqDxBfR — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 27, 2023

Reaves has emerged as one of the Lakers top players this season after making a solid impact a year ago as an undrafted free agent. His play is going to net him a nice pay raise as he is set to hit restricted free agency this offseason. Through the first four games of the series, Reaves had been averaging 17.8 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists with shooting splits of 49 percent shooting from the field, 41.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He finished Game 5 with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Reaves ability to handle the ball and probe the defense has taken a lot of the ball-handling and creating pressure off of LeBron James. Fans will hope this is minor and that Reaves does not appear on the Lakers injury report ahead of Game 6.