LeBron James can still touch the moon even at 38 years old. Austin Reaves is clearly very much aware of the King’s ageless hops so he decided to put that to the test in the first half of Game 5 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.

Austin Reaves finds LeBron James in transition with the INCREDIBLE no-look dime 🫣 pic.twitter.com/RII0f4QVEo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

Although LeBron James was not able to finish that play on a dunk, it was still reminiscent of that famous alley-oop he and Dwyane Wade perfectly and artistically executed during their days in South Beach as members of the Miami Heat. LeBron James could have dunked that pass from Reaves but he just did not have enough momentum as he was not running at full speed during that transition attack, perhaps thinking that he’d rather just play safety in case Reaves decided to take it upon himself and misses.

Nevertheless, the Lakers got two more points off that LeBron James layup which couldn’t have also been made possible if it weren’t for a defensive stop on the other end of the floor. If the Lakers are to overcome the lead the Grizzlies built in the first half, LeBron James and company are going to need more such plays in the second half. They entered halftime trailing Memphis by nine points, 61-52. LeBron James had a lukewarm first half, scoring just six points on 2-for-9 shooting from the field to go with four rebounds, two assists, and five turnovers.

A win this Wednesday by the Lakers will get them a ticket to the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.