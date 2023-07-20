For those outside the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James may look as someone who's always serious and has no time to have fun (at least when he's in the locker room and on the court). Considering the pressure on him to always contend for the title, it's certainly understandable if that's the case. Austin Reaves, however, debunks all those perception that LeBron doesn't know how to have fun with his teammates.

In fact according to Reaves, James acts “like a damn kid” when he's with his Lakers teammates.

Reaves made the revelation in a recent appearance on the “All the Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, during which he was asked how he would describe James as a person and not as a basketball player. Reaves added that he has never seen the Lakers forward in a “bad mood.”

“He acts like a damn kid. He acts like he's 18. I never really see him in a bad mood. Always joking, laughing, having a good time. And for someone, you know, that you put on a pedestal because he's done what he's done, for him to be just so personable–you could talk to him about anything, you can have good conversation with him, you could joke around–[is amazing]. The best thing about him is he comes to work every day happy,” Reaves explained.

Austin Reaves' description of LeBron James is definitely refreshing. Whenever fans and experts talk about the Lakers leader, the focus has always been on what he has done and what he needs to do to be on par with Michael Jordan.

People often forget that they are still talking about an actual human being who simply does what he loves. The good thing about it, as Reaves hinted, is the fact that James doesn't seem to be affected by all the negativities surrounding him. At the end of the day, he continues to play with joy.